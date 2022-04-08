Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Announce $3.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $3.11. Spire reported earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

