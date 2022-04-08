Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,417. Terex has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $48,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.