Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($1.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.02) to ($6.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($3.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.