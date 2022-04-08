Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $831.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will announce $831.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $821.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.15 million. Donaldson reported sales of $765.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

