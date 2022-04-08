Brokerages Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,712 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $2,818,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

