Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock remained flat at $$20.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 359,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,909,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

