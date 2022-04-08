Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercer International by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

