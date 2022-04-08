Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. NeoGames reported sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $54.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.92 million, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $58.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $13.65 on Friday. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGames by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NeoGames by 2,750.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NeoGames by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGames by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

