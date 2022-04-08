Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

