Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Price Target at €6.80

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($7.48).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

AT1 opened at €4.95 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.38 and a 200-day moving average of €5.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

