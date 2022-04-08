Brokerages Set Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target at $122.20

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €106.00 ($116.48) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($130.55) to €125.60 ($138.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($131.87) to €129.00 ($141.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

EFGSY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 3,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

