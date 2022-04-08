Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

