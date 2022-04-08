Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target at $19.84

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPZF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$11.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

