Brokerages Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target at $23.67

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stellantis by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stellantis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,517,000. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,335 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stellantis by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. 52.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

