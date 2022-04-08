Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Target Price at $79.05

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 7,604,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,982. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.