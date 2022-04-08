Brokerages Set Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $15.43

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

