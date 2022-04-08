Brokerages Set Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $15.43

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ COCO opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61.
In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,817,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
