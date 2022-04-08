Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Target Price at C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XBC shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. Cormark lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 266,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$326.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

