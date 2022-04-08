Brokerages Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target at $7.81

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Yext alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.47. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.