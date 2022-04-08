Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 477.08

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 477.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 520 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a CHF 492 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 480 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 450 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

