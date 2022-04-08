Brokers Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.