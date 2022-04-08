Brokers Offer Predictions for Landec Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Landec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $316.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landec by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Landec by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Landec in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Landec by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

