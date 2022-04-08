Brokers Set Expectations for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

CMLS stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

