BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

