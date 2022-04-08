Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 10,772 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
