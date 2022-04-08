BSCPAD Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $49.33 million and approximately $852,269.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

