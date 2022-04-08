BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

BZFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

