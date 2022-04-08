Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Byrna Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $861,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

