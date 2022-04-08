Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

