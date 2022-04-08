Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 223.86 ($2.94).

LON CNE opened at GBX 203 ($2.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1.53. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,320,627.93).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

