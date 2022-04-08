Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 2,285 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $173.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.92.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

