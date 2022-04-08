Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000.

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

