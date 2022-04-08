Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

