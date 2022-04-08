Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,743. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.