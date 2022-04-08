Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,373 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $254.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $185.21 and a one year high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

