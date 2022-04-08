Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.50. 28,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

