Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of PNM Resources worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PNM Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PNM Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 48.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

PNM Resources Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.