Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Welbilt by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,597. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.