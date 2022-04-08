Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Western Union worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Western Union by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 99.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 424,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,688. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

