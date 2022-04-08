Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after buying an additional 951,989 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 426,591 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.86. 735,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,684,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

