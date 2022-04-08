Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $323.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $321.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.33 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

