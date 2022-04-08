Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 69,744 IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,884 over the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,806. The company has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $55.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

