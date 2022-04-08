Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $125.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.30 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

