Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

