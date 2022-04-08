Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

