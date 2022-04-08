Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 9,047 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $19,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC traded down $7.25 on Friday, hitting $289.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

