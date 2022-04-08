Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $4.99 Million Position in OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.
Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000.
OmniLit Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. OmniLit Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OmniLit Acquisition (OLITU)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.