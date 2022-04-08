Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $4.99 Million Position in OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITUGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,542,000.

OmniLit Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. OmniLit Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

