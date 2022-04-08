Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,743 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,873 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,535,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.58. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.