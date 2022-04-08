Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average is $360.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

