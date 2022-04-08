Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

