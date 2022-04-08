Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 400 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $439.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

